COVID-19 tally in India breaches 47-lakh mark

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 tally of cases sprinted past 47 lakh with 94,372 new infections being reported in a day, while 37,02,595 people have recuperated taking the national recovery rate to 77.88 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 47,54,356, while the death toll climbed to 78,586 with 1,114 people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has further dropped to 1.65 per cent.

There are 9,73,175 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 20.47 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 5,62,60,928 samples have been tested up to September 12 with 10,71,702 samples being tested on Saturday.

Of the 1,114 new deaths, 391 are from Maharashtra, 94 from Karnataka, 76 each from Tamil Nadu and Punjab, 67 each from Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, 59 from West Bengal, 37 from Madhya Pradesh, 28 from Delhi, 24 from Haryana, 23 from Assam, 20 from Chhattisgarh, 15 each from Kerala and Gujarat, 14 each from Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Twelve fatalities have been reported from Tripura, 11 each from Bihar, Odisha and Telangana, 10 each from Goa, Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand, six from Chandigarh, five from Puducherry, three from Sikkim, two from Himachal Pradesh, while Meghalaya, Manipur and Ladakh have registered one fatality each.

A total of 78,586 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 29,115 from Maharashtra followed by 8,307 from Tamil Nadu, 7,161 from Karnataka, 4,846 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,715 from Delhi, 4,349 from Uttar Pradesh, 3,887 from West Bengal, 3,195 from Gujarat and 2,288 from Punjab and 1,728 from Madhya Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.