STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 tally in India breaches 47-lakh mark

There are 9,73,175 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 20.47 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Published: 13th September 2020 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 tally of cases sprinted past 47 lakh with 94,372 new infections being reported in a day, while 37,02,595 people have recuperated taking the national recovery rate to 77.88 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to  47,54,356, while the death toll climbed to 78,586 with 1,114 people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has further dropped to 1.65 per cent.

There are 9,73,175 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 20.47 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 5,62,60,928 samples have been tested up to September 12 with 10,71,702 samples being tested on Saturday.

Of the 1,114 new deaths, 391 are from Maharashtra, 94 from Karnataka, 76 each from Tamil Nadu and Punjab, 67 each from Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, 59 from West Bengal, 37 from Madhya Pradesh, 28 from Delhi, 24 from Haryana, 23 from Assam, 20 from Chhattisgarh, 15 each from Kerala and Gujarat, 14 each from Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Twelve fatalities have been reported from Tripura, 11 each from Bihar, Odisha and Telangana, 10 each from Goa, Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand, six from Chandigarh, five from Puducherry, three from Sikkim, two from Himachal Pradesh, while Meghalaya, Manipur and Ladakh have registered one fatality each.

A total of 78,586 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 29,115 from Maharashtra followed by 8,307 from Tamil Nadu, 7,161 from Karnataka, 4,846 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,715 from Delhi, 4,349 from Uttar Pradesh, 3,887 from West Bengal, 3,195 from Gujarat and 2,288 from Punjab and 1,728 from Madhya Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its  website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp