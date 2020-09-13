STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India has big opportunities in space and war tourism in post COVID-19 times

Dr Jawahar Surisetti said that the space tourism is being pursued by number of developed countries and are working to set up human stay on mission mode.

Dr Jawahar Surisetti (Photo | http://www.drjawaharsurisetti.com)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Psychologist and educationist Dr Jawahar Surisetti said that India's tourism can benefit from people's interest in space and war tourism.

Speaking at Webinar on “Future, Smart, Innovative and Transformative Tourism’ at Bihar’s Hajipur based Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology and applied nutrition recently, he said that India does not lack opportunity for innovation in tourism post-COVID-19 scenario because a majority of people will be interested to go for space and war tourism.

Dr Surisetti is globally acclaimed as the thinker professor for his ‘Art of Thinking’ and his ‘Think for India’ movement that advocates for introduction of thinking in education. He had offered his erudite advices to the governments of both India and US many times after being requested and he is an ambassador of skill development for the state of Queensland’.

He said that the space tourism is being pursued by number of developed countries and are working to set up human stay on mission mode. The space is emerging as one of the best-near future sector for tourism.

“India is in the capacity to start working on this project also in the post COVID-19 scenarios in a planed way. I hope this would get a major fancy among the tourists of affluent and adventurous classes," he opined.

Dr Surisetti also listed the feasibility for working on the War tourism in which the tourists now like to visit the places associated with famous historic battles and war like the Haldi-ghati that had witnessed a battle between Maharanaparatap and the Mughal emperor.  

"In the field of Shocking-Tourism, the people enjoy taking journey in airbus made with a transparent roof of very thick fibre through which moon and starts are seen at night," he said.  

Principal of Hajipur IHM (Indian Hotel Management) Pulak Mandal welcoming the guest speakers brilliantly detailed about the growing opportunities in the tourism sector.

Pulak Mandal, who is himself an acclaimed researcher in the sector of hospitality and tourism sectors, said that the tourism in the post COVID-19 will boom to beat and break the long hang-on of  home-stay  monotony that has gripped the people in mass.

“And it is done when one visit tourist place, dine with dear and nears in hotel and enjoy nature hospitality as well," he said.

Other prominent who share their erudite expertises were Sumit Chatterjee, HoD and travelogue writer, Kalyan Chatterjee- a renowned culinary-cum-hospitality expert, Pramindar Mitter, Arun Kumar ,Rakesh Das, Ankit Kumar and Satyapriya-all experts of their respective areas of hospitality.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp