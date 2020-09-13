STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NEET aspirants across Uttarakhand travel long distances to reach exam centres

Candidates from as far as 300 kilometres away travelled to three districts - Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital, where the examination centres were set up.

Published: 13th September 2020 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

writer, author

Image for representational purpose

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Combatting all adversities, NEET aspirants from remote hilly corners of Uttarakhand travelled a day in advance to be able to appear for their exams from their designated centres on time.

Candidates from as far as 300 kilometres away travelled to three districts - Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital, where the examination centres were set up.

Maya, a resident of Dharchula in Pithoragarh district set a journey of around 250 kilometres to be able to write the test.

"I arrived in Haldwani two days before to avoid missing the exams. Travel in hills is tricky as one can get delayed or sick due to various reasons. So my family planned to start the 12-hour journey two days before the exams were scheduled," she explained.

"We had to change 4 vehicles and it took more than 16-hours for us to reach Haldwani," another aspirant, Karishma, who travelled around 200 kilometres from Champawat district said.

Meanwhile, state government officials assured that the exam was conducted with necessary safety measures in place and also arranged for buses to ferry students in need.

Number of students to be ferried in one was fixed at 13 against the total capacity of 24.

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and a spokesperson from the Uttarakhand goverment said, "The exams were conducted with all safety nirman and with requisite facilities."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET exams Uttarakhand NEET exam
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp