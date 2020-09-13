NEET aspirants across Uttarakhand travel long distances to reach exam centres

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Combatting all adversities, NEET aspirants from remote hilly corners of Uttarakhand travelled a day in advance to be able to appear for their exams from their designated centres on time.

Candidates from as far as 300 kilometres away travelled to three districts - Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital, where the examination centres were set up.

Maya, a resident of Dharchula in Pithoragarh district set a journey of around 250 kilometres to be able to write the test.

"I arrived in Haldwani two days before to avoid missing the exams. Travel in hills is tricky as one can get delayed or sick due to various reasons. So my family planned to start the 12-hour journey two days before the exams were scheduled," she explained.

"We had to change 4 vehicles and it took more than 16-hours for us to reach Haldwani," another aspirant, Karishma, who travelled around 200 kilometres from Champawat district said.

Meanwhile, state government officials assured that the exam was conducted with necessary safety measures in place and also arranged for buses to ferry students in need.

Number of students to be ferried in one was fixed at 13 against the total capacity of 24.

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and a spokesperson from the Uttarakhand goverment said, "The exams were conducted with all safety nirman and with requisite facilities."