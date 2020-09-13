STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi hails Nitish Kumar in poll-bound Bihar, inaugurates three petroleum projects

Giving a big thumbs up to CM Nitish Kumar, PM Modi said that 'Bihar was once taunted to be a backward state. Now the same Bihar is moving to become developed under Nitish Kumar.'

Published: 13th September 2020 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Praising chief minister Nitish Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after dedicating three petroleum projects including two LPG bottling plants, said on Sunday that good governance brings good development.

"Bihar has proved that with good governance, comes right decisions which leads to making right policies and then development take place." he said while praising CM for his role in bringing Bihar out of poverty.

PM Modi dedicated a total of Rs 900 crores for the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur pipeline and the two LPG bottling plants in Banka and East Champaran districts of Bihar.

Banka was also the beneficiary of an LPG bottling plant while another such unit is located at Harsiddhi in East Champaran district.

'The country and Bihar have come out of an era when a project was announced and a generation had to wait for its completion.' he said.

In his trademark style, the prime minister began his speech with a few sentences in Angika, the dialect spoken in Banka and adjoining districts.

"This is Bihar and this is the amazing potential of Bihar. Therefore, it is our duty to serve Bihar and take it to the best development levels." he said.

Giving a big thumbs up to CM Nitish Kumar, the Prime Minister said that "Bihar was once taunted to be a backward state. Now the same Bihar is moving to become developed under the governance of the Nitish Kumar."

"Under Nitish ji, the state has seen a massive rise in the number of polytechnics besides having its own IITs, IIMs, two central universities and top-class institutions offering courses in law and fashion technology.." PM Modi added.

PM Modi also addressed the demise of veteran leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and shared the 'sad news' with people of Bihar. He said ''I had a personal rapport with Raghuvansh Ji when I was also a Chief Minister. I bow to him and feel that the void created by his demise would never be filled in the politics of Bihar and the country."

Outlining the benefits of projects dedicated to nation, Modi said that the gas pipeline project and the LJP bottling plants will generate a huge pool of employments in the post COVID-19 times in Bihar.

On February 17 in 2019, the Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation for this 193-km long Durgapur-Banka pipeline section, laid by the public sector company Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) as a part of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur pipeline expansion project.

He said that crisis brought by the COVID-19 pandemic also propelled the talents of country towards becoming self reliant.

“With this crisis arrived upon us, we should not loose hope but think of new employment generation avenues by setting in motion rapid economic activities and slew of other entrepreneur skill oriented works. India which has ability to change misery into opportunity,” he said.

TAGS
Nitish Kumar Narendra Modi Bihar Elections 2020
Comments

