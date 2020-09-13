Union Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for complete medical check up

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been readmitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for complete medical check-up before the beginning of the parliament session.

According to sources, Shah was admitted around 11pm on Saturday.

he 55-year-old Minister was discharged from the Post Covid Care at AIIMS on August 30.

"As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for complete medical check up before Parliament session for 1-2 days," AIIMS said in a statement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted for complete medical checkup before beginning of parliament season. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/feDaQDNE4P — Somrita Ghosh (@Somrita_Ghosh) September 13, 2020

Shah was earlier admitted to the AIIMS here on August 18 for post-COVID care and discharged on August 31 following recovery, hospital authorities had said.

On August 2, Shah had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease.

