Bhopal man arrested for throwing stray dog in lake to shoot video

The concerned video had recently gone viral over social media in which the man was seen throwing a stray dog from a bridge into the upper lake in Bhopal.

Published: 14th September 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

The accused picking up the canine in his lap before hurling it from the bridge into the upper lake. 

The accused picking up the canine in his lap before hurling it from the bridge into the upper lake.  (YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

Bhopal: A man identified as Salman has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal for allegedly hurling a stray dog from the bridge into the upper lake just for shooting a video. 

The accused was arrested by Shyamala Hills police on Monday and booked under Section 429 of IPC (committing mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering animal useless) and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, additional SP Ram Snehi Mishra said. 

The concerned video had recently gone viral over social media in which the man was seen throwing a stray dog from a bridge into the upper lake in Bhopal. The clip showed the accused patting a dog and then gently picking it up in his lap before hurling the dog from the bridge. 

Even more shocking was that the accused after throwing the canine into the upper lake smiled for the camera. It's yet not clear whether the stray dog survived or not after being thrown into the water body. The police registered the case in the matter following a complaint into the matter by an animal rights group. 

