Chandigarh diary

Sukhna Lake, the popular spot of Chandigarh, will now remain open for visitors on weekends too.

Published: 14th September 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

City ranks second in AMRUT implementation

In the national ranking released by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Chandigarh retained the second rank in effective implementation of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) in the country.

Under the project the achieved the target of 20,000 tap connections and as also of new sewer connections. Also the administration has replaced 43,853 street lights with LEDs under the Centre-sponsored scheme. The scheme was launched in 500 cities across the country in 2015 with a focus on water supply, sewerage management, storm water drainage, green spaces and parks and non-motorised urban transport.

Water gets dearer in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration has notified a hike in water tariff ranging from 50 to 200 per cent for various slabs. As per the revised tariff people who consume 0-15 kilolitre per month will pay Rs 3 per kilolitre, for 16-30 kilolitre Rs 6 per kilolitre and for 31-60 it will be Rs 12 per kilolitre and people consuming over 60 kilolitre will pay Rs 24 per kilolitre.

In addition to the tariff, water cess of Rs 20 per month is charged for maintenance of parks and green belts. The penalty for misusing water was increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000. The Resident Welfare Associations have strongly sought the review of the hike. Vinod Vashisht, Convener of City Forum of RWAs, termed the hike as without any basis as it should be decided on merit after getting departmental techno-commercial advice. 

PETA announces Rs 50K reward for finding monkey

The Chandigarh Forest and Wildlife department is yet to find and locate the Rehesus Macque monkey in possession of tattoo artist Kamaljit Singh and his manager Deeepak Vohra. The duo was allegedly accused of illegally keeping the monkey in captivity and both were arrested on August 19 this year and next day were released on bail.

The complainant in this case People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to anyone who helps in finding the money. The identity of the informer will be kept a secret.

Sukhna Lake to remain open on weekends

Sukhna Lake, the popular spot of the city, will now remain open for visitors on weekends too. The lake was closed for visitors on Saturdays and Sundays on August 14 following a sudden increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city.

During a recent war room meeting, the Chandigarh Administration has decided to discontinue with the weekend closure of the lake.

However the police authorities will strictly enforce wearing of masks and social distancing at the lake. Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore has directed that 10,000 additional antigen kits may be procured for enhancing testing in the city.

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh hsbajwa73@gmail.com

