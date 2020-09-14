STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 effect: No formal study yet, but indications of major revenue loss, says tourism ministry

Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said due to the fact that the sector is largely unorganised, the impact can be assessed only in due course.

Published: 14th September 2020 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel

Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Tourism informed Parliament on Monday while no formal study has been conducted to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism sector, discussions with stakeholders have indicated that the sector has suffered a massive loss in revenue.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said due to the fact that the sector is largely unorganised, the impact can be assessed only in due course.

"No formal study has been instituted for assessment of the impact on the tourism sector and job losses. However, several rounds of discussions and brainstorming sessions with industry stakeholders indicate massive loss of revenue, foreign exchange and jobs.

"In view of the highly unorganised nature of the sector, the impact in numerical terms can only be ascertained in due course," he said.

He further said that various agencies and the government have outlined several stimulus packages for the sector, which includes extended moratorium from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on term loans till August 31 this year.

Patel said the government has further announced an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat package' of Rs 3 lakh crore, which is a collateral free automatic loan for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The loan will have a four-year tenure and will have a 12-month moratorium.

Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat package, PF contribution of both employer and employee has been reduced to 10 per cent each from the existing 12 per cent each for all establishments covered by EPFO for the next three months i.e. up to September this year, he said.

It has also deferred TCS up to October this year, Patel added.

The central government has also given relief from various regulatory compliances under the Income Tax Act, Companies Act and the GST Act for varying period in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis to ensure business continuity and survival, he said.

He also said the tourism ministry has not received any proposal from any state for increased allocation of funds for development and promotion of tourism in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Tourism Prahlad Patel
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp