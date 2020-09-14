STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh cremated near Ganga with state honour

The funeral procession of Dr Singh, who had recently resigned from RJD as vice president, started from his Patna residence in the morning and reached his native village Shahpur by afternoon.

Cremation of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh.

Cremation of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. (Photo | Express)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The remains of former Union Minister and veteran socialist leader Dr Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was cremated on Monday afternoon on the bank of river Ganga, near his village in Mahnar with state honour.

Dr Singh' younger son, Shashi Prakash, lit the pyre in presence of a sea of humanity; such a large crowd on the river bank has never been witnessed before for anyone's funeral rites in Vaishali.

The funeral procession of Dr Singh, who had recently resigned from RJD as vice president, started from his Patna residence in the morning and reached his native village Shahpur by afternoon.

Thousands offered floral tributes to Singh while the procession was en route to Mahnar. 

The last rites were attended ministers and politicians including Tejashwi Yadav, Neeraj Kumar and Jai Singh besides officials and others.

Incarcerated RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav didn't attend the funeral of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh instead, he offered his tributes at his residence. He expressed his condolences for the inspiring leader. 

Though Singh was miffed with the party and had resigned recently, the RJD decided to keep the party flag down at its office for seven days to mourn his death.

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad had tweeted, “Dear Raghuvansh babu! What did you do? I told you the day before yesterday, you are not going anywhere. But you went so far. I am speechless. I am sad. Will miss you very much.”

