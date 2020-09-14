STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Loads of issues in unusual monsoon session of Parliament

While the Opposition is gearing up to put the government on the mat on these issues, the Centre has a long list of legislative proposals to push through.

Published: 14th September 2020

Indian Parliament

A view of the Parliament house in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  State of the economy, tension between India and China, GST compensation to states, and the raging Covid-19 pandemic could dominate the monsoon session of Parliament beginning Monday.

While the Opposition is gearing up to put the government on the mat on these issues, the Centre has a long list of legislative proposals to push through. 

This time, Parliament session will be much different because of the restrictions mandated by the Covid-19 protocol, with no Question Hour being allowed. On Sunday, both Houses of Parliament had meetings of their respective Business Advisory Councils (BAC). 

The Lok Sabha BAC will have another meeting on Monday to finalise the agenda for the next 18 sittings, while the Rajya Sabha would be allowing discussions on issues raised by the Opposition. 

On Monday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will make a statement on the Covid-19 situation in the Lok Sabha, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi will move an amendment on Question Hour as an exception for the current session. 

The Lok Sabha will take up only unstarred questions for which the government’s answers will be tabled in the House, with no provision for asking any supplementary question. 

With the Bihar Assembly elections close on the heels, the floor managers of the BJP-led ruling alliance are clear that the Opposition will not ease pressure on the government on the state of economy. 

Meanwhile, the government bracing to push 45 legislative proposals. Eleven Bills have been necessitated against Ordinances promulgated after the Budget session of Parliament was adjourned sine die due to the pandemic. 

Mandatory COVID test

All MPs have been asked to undergo Covid test and only those who received a negative report will be allowed to sit in the session.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp