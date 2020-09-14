STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah to attend Parliament, raise Article 370 issue

The National Conference president is likely to be in focus since he was under detention during the last two sessions.

Published: 14th September 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Lok Sabha MP and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah attend the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning Monday. He arrived in New Delhi on Sunday. This is his first visit to the national capital after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

“Abdullah, who is three-time former J&K Chief Minister, reached the national capital today to participate in the parliament session,” NC MP from south Kashmir Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi told this newspaper.

Masoodi said Abdullah would definitely raise the Article 370 revocation issue in the Lok Sabha. “Abdullah will decide when to raise the issue,” he said adding in view of Covid-19 pandemic, the Question Hour has been suspended and Zero Hour curtailed.

On August 5 last year, a bill for re-organisation of J&K was tabled in Parliament and the 82-year-old was taken into preventive custody.

