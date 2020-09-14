STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No data available on deaths of labourers during migration due to lockdown: Government

Published: 14th September 2020 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants, coronavirus

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government does not have data regarding the number of migrants who died or were injured during migration to their native places due to the lockdown, Union minister Santosh Gangwar told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

"No such data is available," the Labour Minister said in a written reply.

The response was to BJD member Bhartruhari Mahtab's question on the "the number of such labourers died/ injured during migration to their native places due to such lockdown, State/ UT-wise".

A nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to contain spreading of coronavirus infections.

There was an exodus of a large number of migrant workers to their native places from different parts of the country during the lockdown.

The lockdown restrictions were eased from late May.

Mahtab also asked whether the government has taken adequate measures to safeguard social, economic, legal and health rights of migrant labourers before implementing lockdown in the country due to COVID-19.

"India, as a nation, has responded through the central government, state governments, local bodies, self-help groups, resident welfare associations, medical health professionals, sanitation workers as well as large number of genuine and bonafide non-governmental organizations in the nation's fight against the unprecedented human crisis due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and country-wide lockdown," the minister said in his reply.

In order to mitigate the financial crisis of migrant workers and protect them against the economic disruptions due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the country-wide lockdown, the central government has taken numerous measures to provide them financial assistance, food packages and other benefits, the minister said

