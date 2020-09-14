Pakistan resorted to 3,186 ceasefire violations along LoC in Jammu region in last eight months: Government

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 3,186 incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region in the last eight months, the government said on Monday.

In addition, 242 incidents of cross-border firing took place along the international border with Pakistan in Jammu region from January 1 to August 31, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said, replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

He said 3,186 incidents of ceasefire violations were reported along the LoC in Jammu region between January 1 and September 7.

The minister said eight Army personnel were killed and two others injured in Jammu and Kashmir this year till September 7.

"Appropriate retaliation to the ceasefire violations, as required, has been carried out by Indian Army/BSF," the minister said.

He said all the cases of ceasefire violations are taken up with Pakistani authorities through established mechanisms of hotline, flag meetings and at talks between Director General of Military Operations of the two countries.

Notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic in the region, Pakistan has been resorting to unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC and making concerted efforts to push militants into Kashmir.

The Pakistani hostilities increased after India announced its decision to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two union territories in August last year.

The Pakistan Army resorts to border shelling as a cover to help Pakistan-based terrorists infiltrate into Kashmir, according to Army officials.