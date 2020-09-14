STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma, over 40 others booked for COVID-19 guideline violation

They have been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC, the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Published: 14th September 2020 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 rapid testing center in New Delhi.

A health worker wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 rapid testing center. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

PATHANKOT: Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and over 40 others have been booked for allegedly violating the COVID-19 guidelines, police said on Monday.

Sharma and others have been accused of holding a political meeting at Ghartholi Mohalla on Sunday here.

Photos of the political meeting went viral on social media, police said.

SHO Mandeep Salgotra said that Vicky Rampal, an aide of Ashwani Sharma, had allegedly organised the political meeting at his ward in violation of the COVID-19 guidelines.

However, the chief of the Punjab unit of BJP dubbed the registration of case against him and party workers a "desperate move" of the ruling Congress to "muffle the voice of justice".

In a statement here, Sharma said the BJP workers were being implicated in "false cases" as they were raising voice against the Amarinder Singh government over the issues of alleged corruption and liquor mafia in the state.

