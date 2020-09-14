UP govt promises library in memory of Dadri girl who died in road accident, Rs 20 lakh for kin

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to get a library and a memorial constructed in the memory of Sudeeksha Bhati, 20, the Dadri girl who died in a road accident in Bulandshahr in western UP on August 11.

The announcement in this regard was made by CM Yogi Adityanath himself after meeting the family of the deceased here on Sunday. The 20-year-old student was pursuing an undergraduate course in the US.

CM Yogi also promised the girl’s family a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh of which the state government would give Rs 15 lakh and another Rs 5 lakh from the local MP’s development fund. An amount of Rs 1.5 lakh had already been given to the family by the Bulandshahr district administration.

Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar and BJP Rajya Sabha member Surendra Nagar had accompanied the Bhatis to Lucknow to meet the CM.

According to officials, the CM assured help to the family and asked about their well-being. The family is believed to have narrated the struggle of the 20-year-old since childhood to make her mark in academics. Sudeeksha was the eldest child of a tea seller Jitendra Bhati.

Sudeeksha had hit the headlines in 2018 after securing full scholarship for a graduation course in entrepreneurship at Babson College, Massachusetts.

After the meeting, CM Yogi tweeted, “The government has announced Rs 15 lakh to the kin of Sudeeksha Bhati. A library and a memorial in her name will be established which will act as an inspiration for other students.”

She had come from the US in June amid the COVID-19 outbreak and was scheduled to go back on August 20 but died in an accident on August 11.

“My daughter left us too early. We want her dream of educating girls to stay alive. We demanded that the state government authorities set up a library and a memorial in her name. The CM has assured us that our demands will be met,” said Jitendra Bhati, Sudeeksha’s father.

After Sudeeksha’s death, the family had alleged that the accident took place as motorcycle-borne men were following her vehicle and harassing her.

Police arrested two persons, Deepak Choudhary and Raju, on the basis of CCTV footage but said they could not find any evidence to corroborate the family’s claims.