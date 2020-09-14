STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients

It also asked them to take oxygen readings on pulse oximeters on the advice of doctors and seek expert advice as soon as oxygen saturation level drops below 95%.

Published: 14th September 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 02:55 PM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In its first advisory on post-disease management since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre on Sunday asked convalescing patients to keep monitoring their health, maintain Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and seek medical advice promptly, if needed.

Yoga, Pranayama (breathing exercises), walks, meditation, and chyawanprash intake were among the suggestions listed in the new management protocol for recovered  Covid patients, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

The advisory came on a day when 94,372 fresh cases and 1,124 deaths were recorded in India in a 24-hour period. The country now has nearly 47 lakh confirmed cases and about 78,000 deaths due to the disease. The government advised the recovered patients to continue following preventive measures such as wearing a face mask, washing hands, maintaining social distance and respiratory hygiene.

It also suggested recovered patients to carry out regular household work “if health permits”, adding that professional work should be resumed in a graded manner. Stressing on the need to self-monitor the health at home, the ministry advised patients to take the temperature and check blood pressure on a regular basis. 

It also asked them to take oxygen readings on pulse oximeters on the advice of doctors and seek expert advice as soon as oxygen saturation level drops below 95%. For diabetic patients, the suggestion is to keep monitoring their levels of their blood sugar regularly.

At the community level, the government advised recovered individuals to share their experiences to “help create awareness, dispel myths and stigma”.The ministry also advised patients to seek mental health support, if there is a need.

37.02 L people have recovered from Covid-19 in India 

Signs to watch out for   
The ‘Post-Covid Management Protocol’ also recommends the daily practice of meditation and breathing exercises. Recovered patients may also take a teaspoon of chyawanprash along with milk or warm water daily. One must seek immediate medical help in case of high fever, breath-lessness, chest ache or focal weakness

