STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Absolutely 'no shortage' of medical oxygen at national level: Health Secretary

Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the country's current daily capacity of oxygen production as on date is slightly more than 6,900 metric tonne.

Published: 15th September 2020 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There is absolutely "no shortage" of medical oxygen, vital in the treatment of coronavirus, at the national level, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday, while urging states to ensure a proper inventory management at hospital-level and advance planning for timely replenishment so that there is no stockout.

Asked if there was an acute shortage of oxygen in different states and there had been deaths due to it, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the country's current daily capacity of oxygen production as on date is slightly more than 6,900 metric tonne.

Referring to morning figures, Bhushan at a press briefing said that 3.69 per cent of the COVID-19 patients were on oxygen support, 2.17 per cent were in ICU beds which are with oxygen and 0.36 per cent of the patients were on ventilator support which is again with oxygen.

This, he said, amounts roughly to around 6 per cent people in total.

"So what was the oxygen which was being consumed by these people plus that is consumed by non-COVID health services, if that is again taken (as per morning figure) that is 2,800 metric tonnes on a daily basis."

"So if we look at the industries production and their requirement for oxygen it is 2,200 metric tonne which gives a total of 5,000 metric tonne consumption per day and a headroom of 1,900 metric tonne. So speaking at the national level there is absolutely no shortage of oxygen, in fact there is a surplus today morning of 1,900 metric tonnes," he said.

The problem, the official said, happens when there is no inventory management at facility-level.

Bhushan stressed that every state should ensure that there is oxygen inventory management at hospital-level and possible stockout alerts are generated so that it can be replenished on time.

"If a shortage is likely then immediate action should be taken to replenish it on time and help should be sought from the Centre," Bhushan said.

He further said that meetings have been held with states and they have also been asked to set up a control room for monitoring the situation of oxygen stock, and a virtual control room has also been set at the central level.

"States should monitor the oxygen availability and use it rationally," he said.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday held a virtual meeting with 29 states and UTs, including Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Ladakh,  Meghalaya,  Nagaland, Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, and urged them to ensure adequate oxygen availability in all healthcare facilities and unrestricted intra as well as inter-state movement of oxygen.

Union Health Secretary, Secretary DPIIT Secretary Pharmaceuticals and Secretary Textiles also participated in the meeting.

It was noted that 11 tankers in the state of Assam supply oxygen to most of the Northeastern states.

The states were asked to assess the need and then to press more tankers into action, repurpose similar vehicles for carrying oxygen, and take steps to reduce their turnaround time so that patients do not face any lack of oxygen, the ministry had said in a statement on Monday.

The states were specifically advised to ensure facility wise/hospital-wise oxygen inventory management and advance planning for timely replenishment so that there is no stockout.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajesh Bhushan Coronavirus COVID-19 Oxygen
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp