Arunachal CM Pema Khandu tests COVID-19 positive, goes into home isolation

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu tested positive for Covid-19 a day after he had met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.



“I had undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self-isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP,” Khandu tweeted.



He along with Arunachal’s Deputy CM Chowna Mein had met Singh in New Delhi on Monday.



Official sources said Khandu was still in the national capital. He is the first CM from the Northeast to test positive for the disease.