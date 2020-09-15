BJP chief Nadda inaugurates exhibition on PM Modi's life to mark 70th birthday

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday inaugurated an exhibition on the life journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the "Seva Saptah" (week of service) the party has started to mark the birthday of its top leader on September 17.

The exhibition has been organised at the BJP's headquarters here.

Nadda said in a statement that the party is organising "Seva Saptah" at 70 places in every district under this programme, from September 14-20, to celebrate Modi's approaching 70th birthday.

Party workers across the country will undertake a number of exercises, including blood donation, distribution of fruits among the sick in hospitals and cleanliness drives.

The BJP has been organising "Seva Saptah" for the last several years to mark Modi's birthday.

He said Modi has dedicated his life to serving society, and his ideas have been an inspiration for the party.