STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP chief Nadda inaugurates exhibition on PM Modi's life to mark 70th birthday

Nadda said in a statement that the party is organising "Seva Saptah" at 70 places in every district under this programme, from September 14-20, to celebrate Modi's approaching 70th birthday.

Published: 15th September 2020 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

JP Nadda

BJP chief J P Nadda at the inauguration of Seva Saptah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday inaugurated an exhibition on the life journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the "Seva Saptah" (week of service) the party has started to mark the birthday of its top leader on September 17.

The exhibition has been organised at the BJP's headquarters here.

Nadda said in a statement that the party is organising "Seva Saptah" at 70 places in every district under this programme, from September 14-20, to celebrate Modi's approaching 70th birthday.

Party workers across the country will undertake a number of exercises, including blood donation, distribution of fruits among the sick in hospitals and cleanliness drives.

The BJP has been organising "Seva Saptah" for the last several years to mark Modi's birthday.

He said Modi has dedicated his life to serving society, and his ideas have been an inspiration for the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda Seva Saptah PM Modi birthday
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp