BJP MP comes in support of Kangana, condemns demolition at her office

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A BJP MP on Tuesday condemned the demolition of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai, saying the Shiv Sena, which was formed on the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has become the "Congress Sena".

The Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, which also has the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress as coalition partners, is facing criticism over the partial demolition of Ranaut's office in Mumbai's Bandra by the BMC recently.

The actor was also involved in a verbal spat with the Sena.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Ram Swaroop Sharma, an MP from Himachal Pradesh, also thanked the central government for providing Y-category security to Ranaut.

He said the demolition at her office was carried out in her absence.

"She was threatened and asked to leave Mumbai.

The brave woman faced the threats and went to Mumbai from Manali," Sharma claimed.

When Ranaut reached Mumbai on September 9, Sena workers had gathered outside the airport, shouting slogans against her.

