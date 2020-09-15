Cab driver held for passing lewd remarks at TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty

By PTI

KOLKATA: A taxi driver has been arrested here for allegedly passing lewd remarks at actor and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty, police said on Tuesday.

The man was picked up from Mukundapur here on Monday night after Chakraborty filed a complaint against him with the local police station.

The driver had allegedly made improper gestures and passed offensive comments, when Chakraborty was passing by in her vehicle in Ballygunge Phari area, they said.

"He immediately fled after making some derogatory remarks, but the Jadavpur MP managed to note down the registration number of the yellow taxi that he was driving," a senior police officer said.

The cab driver has been booked under various sections of the IPC, and will be produced before a city court on Tuesday, the officer added.