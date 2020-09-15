STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 reinfection 'very rare' occurrence, not a matter of concern: ICMR DG

The remarks come amid suspected cases of COVID-19 reinfection being reported from abroad and from Indian states like Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab and Maharashtra.

Published: 15th September 2020 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers interact with a man after collecting swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a government dispensary in Mumbai, India, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Coronavirus reinfection is possible even though it is a "very rare" occurrence, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday and stressed that it is not a matter of serious concern.

The remarks come amid suspected cases of COVID-19 reinfection being reported from abroad and from Indian states like Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab and Maharashtra.

Responding to a question on the issue, Bhargava told a press conference that reinfection was "very, very rare" with COVID-19, but it can happen as had been seen in a case in Hong Kong.

"We have seen that someone gets measles and he is supposed to be protected all his life because he generates certain antibodies, but then we have seen reinfection occurring in measles.

"Similarly, we can have reinfection with COVID-19 as has been described by the case in Hong Kong and it is not a matter of serious concern, Bhargava said.

In an earlier press conference, he had said that there was a need to find out how long the immunity lasts against the infection.

On coronavirus vaccine development, the ICMR director general said three vaccines are at clinical trial stages in the country and two indigenously ones developed by Cadila and Bharat Biotech have completed phase-I trial.

The results are being analysed and they have completed recruitment for the second phase, he said.

"Serum Institute of India has completed phase II-B3 trials of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate. There was a pause of seven days. They will start the phase-III trial with 1,500 patients at 14 locations in India after clearances," Bhargava said.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had directed Serum Institute of India to suspend any new recruitment in the phase-II and III clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate till further orders in the backdrop of pharma giant AstraZeneca pausing the clinical trials in other countries.

Speaking about the vaccine developed in Russia, the ICMR DG said their first study of 76 patients has been published in the journal Lancet, which is "showing good effectiveness and immune-antibody generation".

He said Russia has not yet completed Phase-III trial.

Dialogues are going on between the High-Level Committee on Vaccines and the Russian diplomats about the mechanisms for conducting Phase-III trial in India, he said.

British-Swedish biopharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford had on Saturday said that clinical trials for their coronavirus vaccine have resumed in the United Kingdom after Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) confirmed that the trials were safe.

The human trials resumed days after a pause had been announced in the trials after an adverse reaction in one of the participants.

Addressing a query on the national sero-survey, Bhargava said the survey, which was done in April-May and is being repeated after three months, has been completed in 68 out of 70 districts.

After analysis of the results by this month end, the two studies can be compared, he said.

The senior official added that the sero-survey also brings out infection fatality rate, which was found to be between 0.5-0.6 in the last national sero-survey, which was much below than in many other countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICMR Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp