Government introduces three farm sector bills, Opposition says ‘attacking federal structure’

NEW DELHI: Amid the Opposition protest against the agrarian legislations, the Centre on Monday said that the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) will stay irrespective of the recommendations of the experts.

The government introduced three agrarian legislations —The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020”.

“There are more than 86 per cent farmers in the country with less than average two hectare land holdings. They don’t get the benefits of the MSPs also. These legislations are aimed to empower such farmers to access remunerative prices for their produces, besides access to better technology and marketing. The MSPs will continue for the farmers,” said Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar.

The Opposition opposed the introduction of the legislations, claiming that they intrude into domains of states which have not been consulted.

“This Bill deregulates certain commodities thus depriving the state governments of this control. This deprivation of the essential responsibility comes without any consultations with states. The impingement on state powers without any consultation renders the Bill ultra vires,” said the Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, while speaking on the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.