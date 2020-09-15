STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kangana faces Congress fire on PoK barb, not sharing 'drugs information'

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant hit out at the actress for leaving Mumbai for her home state Himachal Pradesh without giving information about drugs to government agencies.

Published: 15th September 2020 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on her arrival at Mohali International Airport in Punjab Monday Sept. 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday came under a stinging attack from the Congress over her "Mumbai-PoK" remarks and leaving the city for her home state without giving information about drugs to government agencies.

Mumbai is "pride" of Maharashtra and India and to demean thecity by likening it to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is "blasphemy", said All-India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Ashish Dua without naming Ranaut, who is already facing fire from the party's ally, the Shiv Sena.

Taking to Twitter a day after Ranaut met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here over partial razing of her office by the Mumbai civic body last week, Dua also said the governor's office is "not for politics".

"#Mumbai is pride of #Maharashtra & entire India. This is a city which has realised dreams of millions without prejudice or discrimination. To demean it by comparing with PoK is blasphemy. Guv office is not for politics," Dua tweeted.

He said the BJP should refrain from "dividing citizens on the basis of region".

Ranaut had said she met Koshyari to apprise him about "injustice" done to her.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant hit out at the actress for leaving Mumbai for her home state Himachal Pradesh without giving information about drugs to government agencies.

ALSO READ | Kangana-Sena row continues as party's Anil Parab asks actress to shift for likening Mumbai to PoK

"@KanganaTeam has returned to HP. Really surprised! What abt her knowledge of drug mafia and bollywood connection? Wasn't it her duty to give information she has to NCB?"

"Isn't it a crime to withhold information about a crime under IPC 202 & 176 also in ndps act? Or was it a hoax?" Sawant asked on Twitter.

The Congress is one of the constituents of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government - the other being the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Earlier in the day, the "Queen" star, before leaving for Himachal Pradesh, reiterated her PoK barb, which had riled the Sena and other members of the MVA.

Ranaut has tweeted that she has been terrorised with "constant attacks and abuses" and that her analogy comparing the Maharashtra capital with PoK was "bang on".

The Sena and Ranaut have been at loggerheads ever since the actress compared Mumbai to PoK after Sena MP Sanjay Raut asked her not to return to Mumbai.

Raut had targeted Ranaut after the latter expressed her distrust in the Mumbai Police in view of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Congress Drugs Case
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp