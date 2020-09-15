STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra government campaign to raise awareness on self-protection: CM Uddhav Thackeray

The teams will trace suspected COVID-19 patients and those suffering from other ailments, the government said.

Published: 15th September 2020 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra governments My Family, My Responsibility campaign will prove to be a key weapon in making people understand the importance of self- protection in the battle against COVID-19, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

Public representatives and the administration should reach out to every person as part of the initiative, which began on Tuesday, Thackeray said in a video conference with corporators of municipal corporations and councils in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), except the BMC.

Under the campaign, volunteers appointed by the health department will embark on a door-to-door survey and check temperature and oxygen levels of people.

"My Family, My Responsibility campaign will prove to be a key weapon in making people understand the importance of self-protection," Thackeray said.

"While normalcy is being restored in the state, it is important to break the chain of spread of COVID-19. For that, we need to learn to live with the novel coronavirus and need to change our lifestyle," Thackeray said.

For this, there is a need to spread awareness among the people, the chief minister said.

"The initiative, therefore, is important and public representatives and administration should not remain off-guard and reach out to the last man," he added.

In the first phase of the initiative, the government has set a target of reaching out to 2.25 crore families twice a month, for which help of NGOs and elected representatives will be taken.

The first phase of the campaign will end on October 10 and the second phase will be undertaken from October 12 to 24.

State Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske and others took part in the meeting.

