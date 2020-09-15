Maharashtra man kills neighbour in bid to snatch his gold chain

By PTI

THANE: A 20-year-old unemployed man has been arrested for allegedly killing his neighbour in an attempt to snatch his gold chain in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The body of the 20-year-old victim with multiple wounds was found in a field in Padgha village on September 11 following which police registered a case of murder against unidentified persons.

Acting on a tip-off, the police questioned his neighbour, who revealed that he called the victim to an isolated place in the village, attacked him with a bat and snatched his gold chain, local crime branch's senior police inspector Venkat Andale said.

The victim died on the spot and the accused then dumped the body in a field, he said.

The accused was arrested on Sunday and produced before a local court which remanded him in police custody till September 20, the official said.