Parliament nod to bills to ensure quality homeopathy, Indian system of medicine

Lok Sabha on Monday passed the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Parliament has given its nod to two bills that propose a medical education system that improve access to quality and affordable medical education by ensuring availability of adequate and high quality homoeopathy and Indian system of medicine professionals across the country.

Lok Sabha on Monday passed the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill.

Rajya Sabha had passed them earlier, and the lower house' nod to the two proposed legislations mean that they are set to become laws after getting formal approval from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Some opposition members protested against the bill, saying the Centre needed to undertake wider consultation.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the proposed laws will help in better administration of homeopathy and Indian system of medicines.

The proposed legislations promote equitable and universal healthcare that encourages community health perspective and make services of such medical professionals accessible to all citizens, the Union government has said.

They promote national health goals, encourage medical professionals to adopt latest medical research in their work and to contribute to research with an objective, periodic and transparent assessment of medical institutions.

They facilitate maintenance of a medical register of homeopathy and Indian system of medicine and enforce high ethical standards in all aspects of medical services.

