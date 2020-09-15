STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sahara Mall sealed for flouting norms

The Sahara Mall, one of the oldest commercial hubs of Gurugram, was sealed by the HSPCB for violating sewage treatment and discharge bylaws.

Sahara Mall

Sahara Mall (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Sahara Mall, one of the oldest commercial hubs of Gurugram, was sealed by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) for violating sewage treatment and discharge bylaws.

According to sources, a team from the pollution control board comprising environment engineers Neha Saharan and Ujjwal Kumar along with duty magistrate Kartar Singh reached the mall around 7.30 am on Monday and ordered sealing of the entire complex.

The mall is located on the Mehrauli-Gurugram road. The mall was first served a notice in 2018 by the HSPCB and Rs 2.50 lakh fine was imposed on it. However, the mall authorities were reportedly unable to fix the toxic sewage discharge. 

In February this year another sample from the mall’s treatment plant did not meet the safety standards and a fresh notice was served on the mall officials.

Regional officer of the state pollution control board Kuldeep Singh confirmed the action against the mall.

“They had ignored our notices and warnings. The sewage disposal showed massive pollution of both over and underground water. We will also be moving court.”

“The management of the mall was not treating the sewerage treatment plant water properly which is a clear violation of the pollution norms.  The mall management without treating the sewerage water used to dump it outside which is gross negligence on the part of the mall authorities,’’ he said.

Singh said the mall management dumped the sewage water outside and  the shop owners had protested against this action.

