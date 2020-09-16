Experts find unique case of asymptomatic COVID relapse

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Experts in India have found a unique case of asymptomatic coronavirus reinfection in two healthcare workers, possibly the first instance in the country. Also, one of the infected patients appeared to carry a variant that was resistant to neutralising antibodies.

According to a report, pre-printed by the CSIR-IGIB, Greater Noida, and AcSIR, the patients were symptomatic in either one or both episodes of infection.

The healthcare workers first tested postive on May 5 and May 17 respectively and were hospitalised according to the hospital policy even though they were asymptomatic.

They tested negative on May 13 and 27, respectively. After they resumed work, they again tested positive on August 21 and September 5, respectively. They were home quarantined, and tested negative again 14 and 6 days later, respetively.

“Both individuals were asymptomatic but had a higher viral load in the second episode of reinfection,” the authors note, adding that the antibodies didn’t last for longer as both the patients were close to Covid-19 ward.