Fake COVID negative report racket: Two taxi drivers held in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Two cab drivers have been arrested from Tourist Reception Center (TRC) here for allegedly providing fake COVID-19 negative reports to people wanting to travel outside the Kashmir valley amid the pandemic, police said on Wednesday.

The matter was reported to police by a man who had approached the TRC for a trip outside the valley with his family.

The man asked the drivers about the travel norms and told them that he had not undergone a COVID-19 test.

"The drivers asked the complainant to provide Aadhar cards of the passengers so that they will arrange COVID tests for them," a police spokesperson said.

He said the drivers returned after 15 minutes along with COVID negative reports.

After a preliminary enquiry, it was found that the drivers were cheating people and putting their lives in danger.

The police spokesperson said the motive behind the crime is being ascertained and the investigation in the case is on.

Both the drivers have been arrested and shifted to the Kothibagh police station where they remain in custody, he added.