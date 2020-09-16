STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fake profiles of Bengal police officers on Facebook; probe finds UP, Bihar, Jharkhand links

The fake accounts have the photographs of these officers and those behind such profiles are also sending friend requests to their contacts, the sources said.

Published: 16th September 2020 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook’s SDK caused similar crashes in May.

Facebook logo (File photo | AP )

By PTI

KOLKATA: Fake profiles of several senior IPS officers of West Bengal were detected on social media and a preliminary investigation found that these were being operated from different states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, official sources said on Wednesday.

Fake social media accounts of Chandannagar Police Commissioner Humayun Kabir, Raiganj Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar, Malda SP Alok Rajoria, and Siliguri's East Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police Swapan Sarkar were found, they said.

Besides, a few senior police officers posted in Uttar Dinajpur and south Bengal districts were also found to have been targetted with such profiles, they added.

The fake accounts have the photographs of these officers and those behind such profiles are also sending friend requests to their contacts, the sources said.

"Yes, I was informed by one of my contacts about this new account. I asked him to share the screenshot of the profile. But before we could do anything the profile was deactivated. We have got the URL on the basis of which a probe into the matter has been initiated," Kabir told PTI.

The police commissioner said there must be something "mischievous" behind these accounts.

"We have to find out. I am an open person and have photographs everywhere, including newspapers. It may take some time but we will grab the miscreants," he said.

Rajoria said that police have taken the matter up with Facebook and a probe is underway.

"We have written to the social networking website. We are waiting for their response. Once we get it we will be able to proceed further with the investigation," he said.

Most of these accounts have now been deactivated, the sources said.

After preliminary investigation it was found that these accounts were being operated from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Punjab, a senior officer of the CID's cyber wing said.

It is likely that these fake profiles were being used to spread misleading news or conduct some kind of fraud, he said.

"If you manage to spread false information using profiles of well-known persons, be it an IPS officer, then common people will not doubt its authenticity and keep on forwarding them without thinking twice," the IPS officer said.

"It could have a greater impact, leading to a law and order problem. As we are heading towards assembly elections next year, we have to be cautious and thus we are trying to take all sorts of precautionary measures in this regard," he said.

Though no arrests have been made yet, officers investigating the matter are hopeful of nabbing those behind these profiles soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Facebook Humayun Kabir Sumit Kumar Bengal Police
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp