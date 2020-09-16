STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Is PM Swasth scheme kind of 'jumla' of government: SP leader asks in Rajya Sabha

Yadav said at a time when the entire Health Ministry's budget allocation was only about Rs 65,000 crore for the 2020-21 fiscal, how will it arrange funds for the scheme.

Published: 16th September 2020 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Wednesday asked the government from where will it arrange Rs 65,560.98 crore for the proposed Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana, and wondered whether it was a kind of 'jumla'.

Participating in a debate on a bill related to ayurveda institute in Rajya Sabha, Yadav said at a time when the entire Health Ministry's budget allocation was only about Rs 65,000 crore for the 2020-21 fiscal, how will it arrange funds for the scheme.

In the 2020-21 budget, only about Rs 65,000 crore was allocated, 35 per cent lower than the ministry's demand of Rs 1,17,000 crore, he said in the Upper House.

"When the ministry's full budget is about Rs 65,000 crore, from where will you get the money for this scheme? Is this a kind of jumla (rhetoric)? You are talking about (spending) more than the budget allocation," he said and asked the Health Minister to tell when the people will benefit from the scheme.

On the opening day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said in Lok Sabha that the government is launching the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana with an allocation of Rs 65,561 crore for proactively identifying gaps in dealing with challenges posed by COVID-19-like pandemics, epidemics and disasters in the future.

An Expenditure Finance Memorandum of Rs 65,560.98 crore under Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana is under consideration. This includes investment in research, healthcare and public health infrastructure with particular focus on pandemic management, the minister had said.

Stating that the government was doing its best during the COVID-19 pandemic, Yadav, however, expressed concern over the ill-treatment meted out to coronavirus patients in hospitals and how lack of counselling facility was forcing patients to commit suicide.

"There should be some kind of regulation on states on how they are treating patients in hospitals. Medicines are thrown at them from a distance. There is no counselling. Some of the patients are committing suicide out of fear," he said.

The patients can deal with the disease in a better way if there is proper counselling.

"Seventy-eighty per cent patients are recovering without any proper medicine," he claimed. He further said that it is not known when the vaccine for COVID-19 will come.

"China or Russia or the US will first bring the vaccines. And our ICMR will keep conducting trials," he said and urged the Centre to help states with resources in the current situation and make available medical facilities to the poor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Gopal Yadav Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp