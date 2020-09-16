STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand girl attacked after testing COVID positive, CM Hemant Soren orders probe

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has ordered an inquiry into the alleged attack on a girl by her neighbours after she tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

Published: 16th September 2020 08:51 AM

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered an inquiry into the alleged attack on a girl by her neighbours after she tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

Priti Kumari took to social media on Tuesday to allege that despite requests made by her to the local authorities that she was being threatened by her neighbours, she was not provided security.

In the 15-minute video, Priti explains how she is being troubled by the people in the locality for the infection. She also alleges that the family was attacked by a crowd after her house was barricaded in Ranchi. She has appealed to the people not to undergo the Covid test as their life “will also be made hell if they were found positive.”

“Some of the people in my locality started harassing me and abusing my family after I tested positive. My house has been barricaded and the area declared a containment zone. They say we would spread the virus in the locality,” she says.

“We were told by the authorities that everything will be provided at our doorstep, but no one is here to take care of us. Vegetable vendors and others coming to us for home delivery are being threatened and dragged away by these people,” she says. On Tuesday, miscreants threw stones at her house in which her younger sister was injured.

“They were shouting to kill us to stop Covid spread.” “After receiving the information, I sent a team there to calm them down. No FIR has been lodged,” said officer in-charge of Bariatu police station Sapan Mahtha. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed the district administration to look into the matter. “Please investigate the matter, provide immediate help to Priti and inform,” tweeted Soren.

TAGS
Hemant Soren Jharkhand CM COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates




