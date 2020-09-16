Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan snubs Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist’s nutrition plan

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh’s Women and Child Development Minister Imarti Devi’s commitment to provide eggs to children at the Anganwadi centres has failed to find favour with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The CM said on Tuesday that from Sept 17, along with other nutritious food, milk will be distributed at all Angawadi centres in the state. Milk, and not eggs, will be served to combat malnourishment, he said.

The CM’s statement was an apparent snub to the Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist Imarti Devi, who while heading the same portfolio in the Kamal Nath government, had proposed it.

Imarti Devi had recently stuck to her proposal, saying she still wanted that eggs to children and pregnant women should be served to combat malnutrition. She said it would not be a compulsory affair, but would be available only for the willing. The others could be offered milk and banana.

Last year after the Congress returned to power after 15 years, Devi’s proposal had triggered a political controversy in the state, where a significant population is vegetarian. The BJP had raised a hue and cry over the matter with the then leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava (who is now PWD minister) saying that if the kids are served eggs since childhood, then they might turn into “cannibals” later.

As per the NFHS-4 data, around 43% of kids aged up to 5 years in MP are underweight, the growth of 42% kids was stunted (low height for age) and 25.8% had low weight to height ratio.