STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Onion price plunges, protests in Maharashtra

Protests were reported from Mungse, Pimpalgaon, Nampur and Umrane markets while angry farmers tried to disrupt traffic on the Mumbai-Agra Highway and other stretches.

Published: 16th September 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Onion

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Onion prices crashed by almost Rs 1,000 per quintal on Tuesday in Asia’s largest onion producing belt in Nashik after the Centre banned export of the bulb, leading to protests by farmers all over Maharashtra.

Protests were reported from Mungse, Pimpalgaon, Nampur and Umrane markets while angry farmers tried to disrupt traffic on the Mumbai-Agra Highway and other stretches. Nanasaheb Patil, former chairman of the Lasalgaon market in Nasik, said onion was being sold at Rs 2,400 per quintal as against `3,400 per quintal on last Monday.

Earlier in the day, NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Union minister Piyush Goel and urged him to reconsider the decision of imposing the ban on export of onion. Onion growers and traders were surprised with the government’s decision of banning the export of the onion, he said.

“There was no outcry by the consumer that the onion is sold at a high price despite the government taking a unilateral decision.

Most of the old stocks may perish in the summer. Farmers hardly get fair prices of their produce. The government should withdraw its decision immediately,” Patil said. Yashwant Gosavi, an onion grower, wondered why the government was not helping farmers to get decent prices unlike the way it helps beleaguered businessmen.

“There is no compensation even if farmers sell their produce at less prices. During the lockdown, it was the agriculture sector that kept the country growing. And yet, farmers are being punished by imposing this ban.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Onion Price Maharashtra Farmers Maharashtra Farmers Protest
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp