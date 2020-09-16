Raipur diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhupesh Baghel reiterated that every possible measure is being taken for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 infection.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

Radio talks: CM harps on inclusive growth

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in his monthly radio programme ‘Lokvaani’ spoke about inclusive development titled ‘Samaveshi Vikas, Aapki Aas.’ He said inclusive development can effectively resolve socio-economic issues. For this,  he said, the farmers should be regarded as the ‘axis of the economy’.

While invoking the vedic lines ‘Sarvey Bhavantu Sukhinah’, he talked about Chhattisgarh’s rich cultural heritage, and added that all economic and social can be resolved through inclusive development.  The CM reiterated that every possible measure is being taken for prevention and treatment of Covid-19 infection. 

Highway patrolling gets a boost  

In order to ensure smooth, safe and uninterrupted traffic movement for citizens and to provide immediate relief and assistance to the road accident victims on highways, fifteen patrol vehicles for ten districts were flagged off in Raipur.

On the basis of black spots and vulnerable chinks on highways, 15 road blocks were identified each covering a distance of about 25 km. ASI, head constables, constables and drivers will be available on this route in three shifts for round the clock.

The highway vehicle is well-equipped with state-of-the- art and technical resources including GPS system, breath analyser, smart phone, reflector jacket, LED baton and lights, wireless set, fire fighting, stretcher facilities among others. 

30K oxygen-fitted Covid beds in state

Chhattisgarh has decided to ensure over 600 new oxygen-equipped beds for the dedicated Covid hospitals to battle coronavirus. To begin with, around a hundred beds with oxygen facility will be reinstalled in Lalpur Covid hospital, 400 in Ayurvedic college hospital and 60 at ESIC hospital in Raipur.

With this the number of beds for Covid patients will increase to 30, 270. There are 29 dedicated Covid hospitals and 186 care centres in Chhattisgarh. The infection nowhere seems to be slowing in Chhattisgarh with a total of 67,500 positive cases and 573 fatalities.

Haj Committee awarded for excellence

Chhattisgarh state Haj Committee was awarded for its outstanding services and innovative roles for those on Haj pilgrimage and awarded with the national Skoch Award-2020 in the ‘Silver Category’.

“The award recognised the state Haj Committee for its excellence and pioneering achievements. In the coming years, more efforts would be directed towards ensuring better facilities for the Hajis during their pilgrimage,” Sajid Memon, CEO, state Haj Committee said.

Owing to the pandemic, no pilgrims from India travelled to Saudi Arabia for Haj. The Skoch awards recognise merits on excellence in fields of governance, infrastructure, finance, technology, economics and inclusive growth. 

