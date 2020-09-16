SIT to probe tainted SP’s role in Mahoba-based whistleblower's murder

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the killing of a Mahoba-based whistleblower last week and submit its report within a week, government sources said on Tuesday.

Before his murder, Indrakant Triapthi had released a video revealing a threat to his life from then district police chief Mani Lal Patidar.

Tripathi, a crusher dealer, was shot last week after he alleged corruption against Patidar. Tripathi succumbed in a Kanpur hospital to the neck injury he sustained in the attack.

The Yogi Adityanath government has gone after corrupt IPS officers since it came to power in the state in 2017. Since then, it has suspended 15 IPS officers on various charges, including corruption and non-performance.

While seven out of 15 are still under suspension, eight of them have been reinstated. Six of them were suspended this year.

In the Mahoba case, Patidar was suspended last Wednesday following a letter written to the CM by the victim narrating the cases in which the SP was allegedly involved. Patidar has been booked for murder and for alleged bribery and corruption.

