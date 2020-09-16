STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman COVID-19 patient molested in Chhattisgarh hospital; accused held

The accused, aged 19, was arrested on Wednesday based on a complaint filed by the victims father at the Tarbahar police station.

Published: 16th September 2020 09:45 PM

Molestation

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BILASPUR: A 19-year-old woman, a COVID-19 patient, was allegedly molested at a private hospital by a sanitation worker in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, a police official said on Wednesday.

The accused, aged 19, was arrested on Wednesday based on a complaint filed by the victims father at the Tarbahar police station, he said.

The accused, employed as a sanitation worker at the hospital, allegedly committed the crime twice in as many days, D K Patle, Sub-Inspector, Tarabahar police station, said.

The victim, a resident of the Bilha area, was admitted to the hospital here on September 12 after she tested positive for coronavirus.

"She was allegedly molested by the sanitation worker on Monday and Tuesday," said Patle.

The woman on Tuesday evening called up her father and told him about the incident after which the complaint was filed, he said.

The accused was arrested and booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC, the police official said, adding further investigation was underway.

