Case against six toll booth staffers in Maharashtra over argument with Congress MLA Hiraman Khoskar

The incident took place at Padgha toll plaza in Thane around 10.30 pm on Wednesday when Congress MLA Hiraman Khoskar was returning to Nashik from Mumbai.

Toll Booth

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THANE: A case has been registered against six employees of a toll plaza here in Maharashtra for allegedly refusing a Congress MLA's car to pass without paying toll fee and manhandling his driver, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Padgha toll plaza in Thane around 10.30 pm on Wednesday when Congress MLA Hiraman Khoskar was returning to Nashik from Mumbai, they said.

Khoskar represents Igatpuri seat in Nashik.

After the incident, the MLA's driver lodged a police complaint, based on which a case was registered against the six toll booth staffers under Indian Penal Code Sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

No arrest has been made so far, an official from Padgha police station said.

Khoskar alleged that when his car reached the toll plaza, some booth staffers stopped the vehicle.

His driver informed them that the MLA was in the car, which also had the legislator's sticker.

But, the toll booth employees allegedly demanded his ID card and before it could be shown, they abused and hit the driver, he said.

They insisted on payment of toll fee before allowing the vehicle to proceed and said "we don't recognise MLAs and MPs", the legislator claimed.

After an argument for some time, his vehicle was allowed to go, Khoskar said and demanded strict action against such "arrogant" toll plaza employees.

"If this is the case with us, one can imagine how they would be behaving with the common man," he said.

