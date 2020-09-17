STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh: Panel seeks report on tribal’s ‘encounter’ killing 

The panel has sought report from the DGP, the IG-Balaghat and the IG-Jabalpur Range within three weeks.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL/RAIPUR: Taking cognizance of the alleged killing on a Chhattisgarh tribal by the state police recently, the MP State Human Right Commission has sought a detailed report from the state police higher ups in the entire matter.

The panel has sought report from the DGP, the IG-Balaghat and the IG-Jabalpur Range within three weeks. Chhattisgarh minister Mohammad Akbar had written to MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MP home minister Narottam Mishra in which he has alleged that Jham Singh Dhurve, a resident of Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district, was killed by MP Police in a fake encounter on September 6.

With no action being taken on his letters, Akbar approached Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uike. He claimed that as per the report of the Kabirdham collector, the MP Police tried to destroy evidence. The Balaghat district police, however, claims that Jham Singh was killed in “crossfire” during an anti-combing operation in Maoist -hit Balaghat.    

“A combing operation was underway inside the Kanha reserve core area when an exchange of fire took place,” IG-Balaghat Range KP Venkateshwar Rao said.Meanwhile, the Balaghat collector has ordered a probe. The MP police brass also has sought a report from local police. 

