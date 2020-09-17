STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 tally in India over 51 lakh, recoveries cross 40 lakh

The total recoveries surged to 40,25,079 while the active cases of COVID-19 crossed 10 lakh for the first time.

Published: 17th September 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Social distancing goes for a toss Its as usual congested at Ranganathan street in T Nagar.

Social distancing goes for a toss Its as usual congested at Ranganathan street in T Nagar. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A record single-day increase of 97,894 infections pushed India's COVID-19 tally to over 51 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 40 lakh on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 51,18,253, while the death toll climbed to 83,198 with the virus claiming 1,132 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection was recorded  at 1.63 per cent.

There are 10,09,976  active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 19.73 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and and it went past  50 lakh on September 16.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 6,05,65,728 samples have been tested up to September 16 with 11,36,613 samples being tested on Wednesday.

The 1,132 new deaths reported in a day include 474 from Maharashtra, 86 from Uttar Pradesh, 78 from Punjab, 64 from Andhra Pradesh, 61 from West Bengal, 57 from Tamil Nadu , 55 from Karnataka and 33 from Delhi.

A total of 83,198 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 30,883 from Maharashtra followed by 8,559 from Tamil Nadu, 7,536 from Karnataka, 5,105 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,839 from Delhi, 4,690 from Uttar Pradesh, 4,123 from West Bengal, 3,256 from Gujarat, 2,592 from Punjab and 1,844 from Madhya Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its  website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
