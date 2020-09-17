Fadnavis, BJP MP against Centre’s ban on onion export

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale joined the ranks of leaders protesting against the Centre’s ban on the export of onion. Fadnavis wrote to Goyal informing that there is a demand for Maharashtra’s onion in international market. “That helps farmers get fair price of their crop.

Because of the ban on the export of onion, the farmers in Maharashtra are not happy. Therefore, I hope, the central government rescind its decision.” Bhosale expressed his displeasure on the matter. “It was a very shocking decision by the central government,” he wrote to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

During the lockdown period, the BJP MP said, farmers worked hard and ensured that there is no shortage of food supply. “But due to this ban, onion growing farmers will face a major loss. ... Also, large stocks of onion are lying at dockyard so the government should export it. The central government should take back this decision immediately.”