STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fadnavis, BJP MP against Centre’s ban on onion export

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis  and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale joined the ranks of leaders protesting against the Centre’s ban on the export of onion.

Published: 17th September 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis  and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale joined the ranks of leaders protesting against the Centre’s ban on the export of onion. Fadnavis  wrote to Goyal informing that there is a demand for Maharashtra’s onion in international market. “That helps farmers get fair price of their crop.

Because of the ban on the export of onion, the farmers in Maharashtra are not happy. Therefore, I hope, the central government rescind its decision.” Bhosale expressed his displeasure on the matter. “It was a very shocking decision by the central government,” he wrote to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

During the lockdown period,  the BJP MP said, farmers worked hard and ensured that there is no shortage of food supply. “But due to this ban, onion growing farmers will face a major loss. ... Also, large stocks of onion are lying at dockyard so the government should export it. The central government should take back this decision immediately.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis BJP Udayanraje Bhosale
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp