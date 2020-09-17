FIR against Maharashtra Legislative Council LoP Pravin Darekar for protest outside Mumbai hospital

By PTI

MUMBAI: An FIR has been registered against Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar for protesting outside a hospital here over a patient's body being handed over to wrong family, police said on Thursday.

The action was taken against BJP leader Darekar and his supporters for allegedly violating restrictions enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19, they said.

The civic-run Sion Hospital here on Sunday handed over the body of a 28-year-old man to the wrong family following which relatives of the deceased had created ruckus at the medical facility.

After the mix-up, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) suspended two staffers of the hospital's mortuary and launched a probe into the matter.

On Wednesday, Darekar along with some BJP supporters and locals gathered outside the hospital and staged a 'rasta roko' protest which disrupted traffic movement in the area for some time, a police official said.

The Sion police registered an FIR against Darekar and others under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 and 270 (negligent, malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and other relevant provisions, the official said.

On Sunday, the hospital erroneously handed over the body of Ankush Sarvade (28), who succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident while undergoing treatment, to the family of another person, Hemant Digambar, who committed suicide, according to the BMC.

After the mix-up came to light, Sarvade's family members staged a protest in the hospital.