Fire in two Greater Noida warehouses, none hurt

By PTI

NOIDA: Plastic-made goods were gutted in a fire that broke out at two warehouses in Greater Noida early on Thursday, police said.

No one was injured in the blaze that was reported around 3 am from Chithara village in Dadri area.

The fire was brought under control in a couple of hours, an official said.

A short circuit possibly triggered the fire in one of the warehouses, which then spread into the other, according to the official.

"The warehouses contained goods made of foam and plastic, and mobile phone covers. The loss of damage is being assessed," the official said.