Haryana: Military Engineer Services employee held for passing inforamtion to Pakistan intelligence

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police on Thursday said they have arrested an employee of the Military Engineer Services on the charge of passing information related to the Indian Army to Pakistan's intelligence.

The accused was currently posted in Jaipur and was arrested from Dharuhera in Rewari, a press release issued by the state police department said.

The accused, who hails from Rewari, has been charged with passing the information through WhatsApp and Facebook.

"Upon getting information, a special team of the STF, Gurgaon, arrested the accused on Wednesday night from a bus stand at Dharuhera," the release said, adding that a case in this regard has been registered against him at the Dharuhera police station.

"Investigation has been started into this case. Efforts are being made to gather more information by interrogating the accused. Complete information about the crime will be available after the police remand of the accused," the release said.