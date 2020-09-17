STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mismatch between what China says and does: Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha

The minister said India wants a peaceful solution to the boundary issue, but will not shy away from any action required to defend the sovereignty of the country.

Published: 17th September 2020 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks at Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said China attempted to change the status quo along the LAC with its provocative military manoeuvres late last month and that there is a mismatch between what Beijing says and does.

Making a statement on the situation in eastern Ladakh in Rajya Sabha, the minister said India wants a peaceful solution to the boundary issue, but will not shy away from any action required to defend the sovereignty of the country.

While the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military dialogues, Singh said the "Chinese side again engaged in provocative military manoeuvres on the night of 29th and 30th August in an attempt to change the status quo in the South Bank area of Pangong Lake".

"But yet again, timely and firm actions by our armed forces along the LAC prevented such attempts from succeeding," he said, adding that, "Unki kathani aur karni alag hai (their actions are at variance with their words".

