Nagaland partially lifts ban on import of pigs

Published: 17th September 2020 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Pigs

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOHIMA: The Nagaland government has decided to partially lift the ban imposed on the import of pigs, officials said on Thursday.

Nagaland imposed the ban on April 28 due to the outbreak of African Swine Fever in neighbouring Assam, they said.

In a notification, Chief secretary Temjen Toy said that the ban is partially lifted with immediate effect for import of healthy and certified pigs from Punjab and Haryana, except Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and the states having cases of African Swine Fever.

He said the decision was taken keeping in view the economic importance, demand and ensure food supply.

The government also laid down a Standard Operating Procedure for the transporters.

The transit animals should not be disembarked in any place for any purpose within Assam, the notification said, adding that the vehicles should not have any stopover points in the neighbouring state unless it is of utmost necessity.

No animal waste or animal carcass is to be thrown out, it said, maintaining that the vehicles travelling through areas affected by African Swine Fever are to be disinfected.

Violation of the SOPs would lead to confiscation of the animals with fines, the notification stated.

Comments

Comments

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

