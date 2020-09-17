STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No 'centralised data' on deaths or injuries caused to people while enforcing COVID lockdown: Centre

G Kishan Reddy stated this in the Rajya Sabha while replying to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge who asked whether there had been any instances of excessive police measures during the lockdown.

Published: 17th September 2020 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police personnel stand guard at Bengali market which has been identified as a containment zone during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There is no centralised data on death, harassment or injury caused to people during enforcement of the countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, the centre said in the Parliament on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy stated this in the Rajya Sabha while replying to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge who asked whether there had been any instances of excessive police measures leading to the following.

 In response, Reddy said: "Data pertaining to complaints and cases registered, First Information Report (FIR) regarding harassment, injury, death of individuals in enforcing the Covid-19 lockdown across the country is not maintained centrally."

Kharge also questioned the Home Ministry on the actions taken by them what action the government took against policemen who harassed or assaulted individuals unnecessarily in the name of lockdown.

The minister replied, "Police and Public order are state subjects as per the seventh schedule of the constitution of India. Hence, the actions are taken by the respective state governments".

Earlier, this week the government had told the Parliament that there is no data on migrant deaths during the lockdown and so the "question does not arise" of compensation when the question of migrant families' compensation arose.

Labour minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, however, admitted that more than one crore migrants had made their way back to their home states from various corners of the country after the lockdown kicked in.

