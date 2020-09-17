STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No plan to amend law to include other languages in ‘official’ list, says government

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha while replying to a question by  MDMK’s Vaiko. 

Published: 17th September 2020 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  There is no proposal to amend the Official Languages Act to include scheduled languages other than English and Hindi as its official languages, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha while replying to a question by  MDMK’s Vaiko. 

When asked how the people in the South and the Northeast, especially villagers, could understand the communi-cations, rules and regulations published by government, Rai said there is provision of three language formulae (Hindi, English and Regional Language) as per point no. 3 of Official Language Resolution, 1968, which has been prepared in consultation with the state governments. 

“The order of usage of languages in the name-boards/notice-boards to be displayed for the information of the public by Central Government Offices which are located in non-Hindi speaking areas is to be in the order of (1) Regional Language, (2) Hindi, (3) English,” the minister said. 

While hearing an appeal against the Delhi High Court order in the matter of Draft Environment Impact Assessment Notification, 2020, CJI SA Bobde had remarked that the Centre should consider amending the Official Languages Act to include scheduled languages other than Hindi and English as official languages.

“There might be people in Karnataka, Nagaland or rural Maharashtra who might not know Hindi or English. Your government should consider amending the Act. These days, translation is the easiest task...,” he had said.

‘Consider change in law’

Hearing an appeal against the Delhi HC order in the matter of Draft Environment Impact Assessment Notification, CJI SA Bobde had said the Centre should consider amending the Official Languages Act

