STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Onus on Pakistan to create conducive atmosphere to resolve issues peacefully: India

Pakistan should take "credible, verifiable and irreversible" action to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross-border terrorism against India, MoS Muraleedharan said.

Published: 17th September 2020 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

India Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said it desires to have normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan and issues, if any, between the two countries should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence.

At the same time, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere, including by taking "credible, verifiable and irreversible" action to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross-border terrorism against India.

The minister was replying to a question in Rajya Sabha on India's policy towards Pakistan, and its foreign policy initiatives to counter that country on the issue of terrorism.

He said India has consistently raised the issue of Pakistan's continued support to cross-border terrorism in bilateral, regional and multilateral platforms.

As a result of India's efforts, he said there is now enhanced concern globally on terrorism emanating from Pakistan, including the continuing activities of internationally designated terrorist entities and individuals like Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen etc.

"India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan. Our consistent position is that issues, if any, between India and Pakistan should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully, in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence," he said.

Muraleedharan said many terrorist entities and individuals, operating from Pakistan and engaged in terror activities in India, have been proscribed by the UN, the European Union and other countries.

He also referred to a decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in February to retain Pakistan in the 'Grey List' due to continuing terror financing related concerns.

"These vindicate India's consistent stand that internationally designated terrorist groups and individuals continue to operate from and raise financial resources with impunity in Pakistan, and use territories under its control for carrying out cross-border terrorism in India and elsewhere in South Asia," the minister said.

He said India's call to condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestation and delink terror from religion has found greater acceptance among the international community, and is reflected in a number of outcome documents issued after bilateral and multilateral summits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Muraleedharan Rajya Sabha india Pakistan issue
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp